Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEC. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

