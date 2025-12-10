Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,705 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 147.1% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,111.44 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,141.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,034.78 and its 200-day moving average is $870.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,171.83.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

