Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $664,000 Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,395,000 after purchasing an additional 657,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,364,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,808,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 249,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 238,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 234,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 180,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $340.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Texas Capital Bancshares to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 265,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,466.93. This trade represents a 3.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

