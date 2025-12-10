Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 15,264 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 127.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Cameco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 59,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.