Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. $CAL

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 314.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.16% of Caleres worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Caleres by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 135,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CAL stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $430.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $790.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.59 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Caleres has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caleres presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

