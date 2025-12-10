Invesco Ltd. Sells 48,601 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 936,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,601 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of American Financial Group worth $118,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,782,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,147,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $106,707,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $253,240.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,363. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFG

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average is $132.64. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.34. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.