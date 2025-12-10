SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.16% of SouthState Bank worth $107,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SouthState Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 49,800.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in SouthState Bank by 81.5% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SouthState Bank from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SouthState Bank in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

NYSE:SSB opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.76.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

