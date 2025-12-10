Invesco Ltd. Acquires 184,133 Shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF $QQA

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,432,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 42.09% of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF worth $122,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 83.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQA opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.4431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%.

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

