Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Director Barry Golsen Sells 112,268 Shares of Stock

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) Director Barry Golsen sold 112,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $1,028,374.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 241,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,897.36. The trade was a 31.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lsb Industries stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 0.81. Lsb Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.30 million. Analysts forecast that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lsb Industries in the second quarter worth about $2,412,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lsb Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lsb Industries by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 187,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lsb Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,776,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 155,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

