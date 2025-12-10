Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. $GAB

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,982 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 472.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 194.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

NYSE GAB opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.32.

Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.