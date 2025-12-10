Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of BJ’s Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of BJRI opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $809.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.23%.The company had revenue of $330.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

