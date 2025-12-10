Quantbot Technologies LP Has $703,000 Stake in Aegon NV $AEG

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 48,438.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,876 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Aegon were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aegon Trading Down 0.3%

AEG stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Aegon NV has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Articles

