QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 167.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of QCR worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the first quarter worth $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $92.50 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

QCR Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.85.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.45 million during the quarter. QCR had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

