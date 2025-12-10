Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of NeoGenomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NeoGenomics news, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $250,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,996. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $19.11.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

