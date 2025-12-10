Quantbot Technologies LP Has $753,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,457 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $202.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $208.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

