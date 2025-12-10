McEwen Inc. $MUX Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.15% of McEwen worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McEwen during the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in McEwen during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in McEwen by 44.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

MUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of McEwen in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on McEwen from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of McEwen in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Chan sold 13,333 shares of McEwen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $198,528.37. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $33,755.63. The trade was a 85.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephan Michael Spears sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $180,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,730.90. This represents a 76.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. McEwen Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $50.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. McEwen had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

