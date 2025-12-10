Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $725,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.0%

LSCC stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.77, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.50%.The company had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $1,272,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 275,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,654.35. The trade was a 7.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $399,160.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,496.09. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,741 shares of company stock worth $830,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.