Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 17,409 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 955.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Barrett Business Services worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBSI. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $14,792,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $318.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.27 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 4.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In other news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $537,477.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 197,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,666.56. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,391 shares in the company, valued at $536,068.53. This trade represents a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

