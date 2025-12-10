RTX (NYSE:RTX) vs. Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and RTX”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $98.61 million 1.00 -$15.57 million ($0.52) -3.40 RTX $85.99 billion 2.68 $4.77 billion $4.87 35.27

Risk & Volatility

RTX has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTX has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of RTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of RTX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and RTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group 4.96% -1.91% 2.23% RTX 7.67% 13.28% 5.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bridger Aerospace Group and RTX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 RTX 0 5 15 3 2.91

Bridger Aerospace Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 196.61%. RTX has a consensus price target of $181.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than RTX.

Summary

RTX beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations. This segment also designs, produces, and supports cabin interior, including oxygen systems, food and beverage preparation, storage and galley systems, and lavatory and wastewater management systems; battlespace, test and training range systems, crew escape systems, and simulation and training solutions; information management services; and aftermarket services that include spare parts, overhaul and repair, engineering and technical support, training and fleet management solutions, and asset and information management services. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers; and produces, sells, and services military and commercial auxiliary power units. The Raytheon segment provides defensive and offensive threat detection, tracking, and mitigation capabilities for U.S., foreign government, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation and changed its name to RTX Corporation in July 2023. RTX Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.