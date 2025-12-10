Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 1,043.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 980,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $10,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 123.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 633,875 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $7,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,695,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after buying an additional 464,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.3%

OI stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.