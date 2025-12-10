Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 18,507 ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 73.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 93.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.09 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $200,774.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 96,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,017.93. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

