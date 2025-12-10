Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,281,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,795,000 after buying an additional 80,653 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Allison Transmission by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,712,000 after buying an additional 33,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $121.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

