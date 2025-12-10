Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,543,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,738,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Cenovus Energy worth $116,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.1%

CVE stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.72%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

