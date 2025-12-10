Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Belden Inc $BDC

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,942 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.46% of Belden worth $113,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 6.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Belden by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Belden by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Up 0.3%

Belden stock opened at $123.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Belden Inc has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $698.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,554 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,200. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hiran Bhadra sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 26,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,280. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Get Our Latest Report on BDC

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.