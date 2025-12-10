Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.99% of Grand Canyon Education worth $105,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $65,736,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,910,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,725,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.83 and a 12-month high of $223.04. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 19.38%.The firm had revenue of $261.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.