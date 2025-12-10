Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Woodward worth $99,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Woodward by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 2,218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $2,105,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,303.60. This trade represents a 42.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $1,492,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,646.15. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,010. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $304.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $995.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.15 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.39%.The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $294.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

