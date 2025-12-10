Invesco Ltd. Has $104.35 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $104,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,261.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MSM opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.84. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Philip Peller purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.14 per share, for a total transaction of $600,873.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,665.18. The trade was a 232.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 95,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,219,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,462,531.40. The trade was a 4.51% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 211,342 shares of company stock worth $17,951,965 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSC Industrial Direct

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.