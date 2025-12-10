Invesco Ltd. Has $85.42 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521,953 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $85,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,126,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,627,000 after buying an additional 1,184,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,808,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,723,000 after acquiring an additional 819,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,911,000 after acquiring an additional 648,762 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

