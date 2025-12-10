Invesco Ltd. Has $99.34 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $99,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $325.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.36, for a total transaction of $1,540,799.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,781 shares in the company, valued at $39,570,851.16. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,851. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

