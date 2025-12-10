Invesco Ltd. Sells 34,383 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,383 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.22% of Sun Life Financial worth $82,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $944.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.68%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

