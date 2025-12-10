Invesco Ltd. Has $83.55 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,311,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.14% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $83,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 385.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DB stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

