Invesco Ltd. Has $90.12 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,069 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.74% of Entegris worth $90,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entegris by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,065 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,414,000 after buying an additional 263,168 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,065,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,206,000 after acquiring an additional 329,306 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,953,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 40.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,759,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 794,222 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $37,785.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 57,570 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $4,425,981.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 305,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,441.60. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,635 shares of company stock worth $4,780,010 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.44. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.95%.The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

