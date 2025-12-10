102,160 Shares in Calumet, Inc. $CLMT Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Calumet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calumet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Calumet by 109.4% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet by 11.4% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Calumet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Calumet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Calumet Price Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.18. Calumet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $23.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Company Profile

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

