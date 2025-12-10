Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 299,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Lionsgate Studios at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LION. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought a new position in Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth $214,831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 658.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter worth about $7,157,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,787,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 837,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lionsgate Studios alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LION. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Lionsgate Studios Stock Performance

Shares of LION stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of -0.27. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lionsgate Studios

(Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.