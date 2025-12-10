Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,713,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,894,585,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,919,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,264,000 after buying an additional 588,519 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

