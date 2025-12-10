Comparing Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) & Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braskem and Vista Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $73.77 billion 0.02 -$2.10 billion ($2.28) -1.30 Vista Energy $2.23 billion 2.39 $477.52 million $6.80 7.51

Volatility and Risk

Vista Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem. Braskem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Braskem has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Braskem and Vista Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 2 5 0 0 1.71 Vista Energy 0 1 4 3 3.25

Braskem presently has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 47.90%. Vista Energy has a consensus target price of $69.28, suggesting a potential upside of 35.68%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than Vista Energy.

Dividends

Braskem pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.2%. Vista Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Braskem pays out -27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vista Energy pays out 2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Braskem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -6.95% N/A -0.53% Vista Energy 32.66% 15.92% 5.77%

Summary

Vista Energy beats Braskem on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also produces and sells polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP); supplies electricity and other inputs to second-generation producers; produces and sells of PE, including the production of green PE from renewable resources; and produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells PP in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density PE, and low-density PE in Mexico. It also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fules; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

