Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.1667.

Several brokerages recently commented on URBN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $76.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $811,012.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,931,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,365,094.08. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $709,587.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,356,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,131,089.74. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,165,018. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 158.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 180.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

