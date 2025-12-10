DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 0.1%

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

