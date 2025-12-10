JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 260,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Archrock worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 24.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Archrock news, Director Jason C. Rebrook purchased 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $241,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,930.87. This trade represents a 15.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 40,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,022,574.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 184,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,821.60. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.29 million. Archrock had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archrock

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.