Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.5455.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $47.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Methanex by 1,244.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Methanex has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $54.49.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). Methanex had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business had revenue of $924.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

