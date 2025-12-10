Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,366 and last traded at GBX 1,386.36, with a volume of 5324281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,372.

TEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Telecom Plus in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Telecom Plus in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Telecom Plus from GBX 2,580 to GBX 2,000 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Telecom Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,400.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,723.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,856.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 31.50 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 31.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

