Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,366 and last traded at GBX 1,386.36, with a volume of 5324281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,372.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Telecom Plus in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Telecom Plus in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Telecom Plus from GBX 2,580 to GBX 2,000 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Telecom Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,400.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TEP
Telecom Plus Stock Up 0.6%
Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 31.50 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 31.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telecom Plus Company Profile
Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Plus
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Buys BeatBox to Win Over Younger Drinkers
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.