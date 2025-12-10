WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.62 and last traded at $142.08, with a volume of 570385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.79.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 280,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 127,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 224,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 191,857 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

