Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $72.4180, with a volume of 1748401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Up 1.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowserve news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,713.16. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $746,796.67. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,295.89. This trade represents a 61.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,276 shares of company stock worth $4,196,578. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Flowserve by 24.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.5% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 44,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.