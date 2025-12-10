Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 1154723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

ERAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a report on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on Erasca in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Erasca from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Erasca from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Erasca by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

