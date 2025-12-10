Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.0590, with a volume of 5463807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 122.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Invitation Home by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Home

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.