ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.37 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 31079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACNB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ACNB from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ACNB from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

ACNB Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $526.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.87.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. ACNB had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.83 million. On average, analysts expect that ACNB Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 46.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ACNB by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ACNB by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 56.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 9.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

