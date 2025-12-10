Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.99 and last traded at C$7.98, with a volume of 120334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

Imperial Metals Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.53.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$168.75 million for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

