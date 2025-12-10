Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 517902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,218,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,474,000 after buying an additional 159,812 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $114,726,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,736 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,551,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,112,000 after acquiring an additional 812,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

