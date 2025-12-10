iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2025

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 59465080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 114.3% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

(Get Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.