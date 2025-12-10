iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 59465080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 114.3% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

