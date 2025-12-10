DXC Technology Company. $DXC Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of DXC Technology worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 78,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,844.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE DXC opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. DXC Technology Company. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Susquehanna set a $14.00 price target on DXC Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.00.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

